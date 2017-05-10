Javi Marroquin Thinks His Son Would Be Better Off Without Kailyn Lowry After Her Scandal!

Javi Marroquin is apparently very worried about his son now that Kailyn Lowry was caught in bed with yet another man that is not even her third baby daddy. Marroquin is continuing to slam his baby mama.

While in Los Angeles for the MTV Movie Awards, Kailyn Lowry, who is currently seven months pregnant, posted a photo of herself with a shirtless man in her hotel bed.

According to a source close to the Teen Mom star, the mystery man was, in fact, her close friend DJ and not her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Javi has revealed that he feels sad for his three-year-old son Lincoln and Kailyn’s other son, Isaac, 7 with Jo Rivera.

Now, the man took to social media to write a message to his son.

He posted a photo of Lincoln sleeping, captioning it: “There’s days I just want to say I’m sorry we couldn’t figure it out. There’s days I know you and me are better off. There’s days I give you my all. There’s days I realize I’ll never abandon you. There’s days I wish you never have to feel daddy’s pain.”

The photo created a lot of drama, and even Chris Lopez reacted to it, despite reportedly not wanting to be part of his baby and baby mama’s lives

But an insider close to Lowry claimed there is nothing more than friendship between the reality TV star and pal DJ.

The source added that Lowry was in bed because her feet were swollen and they were just hanging out while she was in L.A.

Do you believe Javi Marroquin has anything to worry about when it comes to his son growing up with Kailyn Lowry?