Entertainment

Javi Marroquin Takes Legal Steps To Prove He Is Not Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/16/2017
192 Views
javi marroquinSource: wetpaint.com

Javi Marroquin has decided to take the legal measures necessary to make sure he will not be stuck raising Kailyn Lowry’s third baby. Recently, it was reported the law states the legal responsibilities fall on the former husband, in this case, Marroquin, if the child is born soon after the divorce.

“I’m doing what I have to in case she doesn’t put him on [the birth certificate],” Marroquin stated about Chris Lopez, adding that he is currently discussing the matter with his lawyer.

It looks like a Delaware law states that the ex-husband is presumed the father if the baby is born within 300 days from the divorce and that the parents need to follow some special steps to make sure that is not going to happen.

Marroquin must file a valid denial of paternity with the Office of Vital Statistics in order to clear things up while Lopez should file an acknowledgment of paternity.

If neither Marroquin nor Lopez file any documents, then Lowry can request a hearing on paternity and take a DNA test for Chris to be lawfully recognized as the father.

As fans may already know, Marroquin has been and still is very close with Lowry’s other son, 7-year-old Isaac from a previous relationship with Jo Rivera.

However, when it comes to her third baby, Javi has made it very clear that he does not want to be involved in its life.

Lowry had hinted that Lopez might also not want to be involved when she posted on her personal blog that: “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Do you think Lopez should take responsibility?

