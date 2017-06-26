FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Javi Marroquin Reignites Feud With Kailyn Lowry Just Weeks Before She Gives Birth To Third Baby!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 06/26/2017
javi marroquin slams kailyn lowrySource: usmagazine.com

The peace between the two Teen Mom stars is over! Kailyn Lowry and her former husband Javi Marroquin have been on amicable terms until now but it seems like the woman is back fighting with her baby daddy just weeks before giving birth to her third child.

The feud was reignited when Javi took to Instagram to show off his watch.

25 year old Lowry commented on the snap: ‘Still wearing the watch I bought you?’

Marroquin then replied sarcastically, writing that it reminded him of the good times they had together.

As fans may already know, Kailyn and Javi have been very good co-parents in recent months and he even brought her 7-year-old son Isaac with Jo Rivera to an amusement park over the weekend.

Despite not being his biological father, Marroquin has always been close with the boy.

Lowry, who is currently pregnant with her third child (fathered by Chris Lopez) decided to divorce Javi back in May of 2016.

Their split took a turn for the worse when she confirmed the pregnancy in February.

Marroquin felt betrayed as the reason why they divorced was because Lowry did not want to have another child.

But perhaps she just didn’t want one with the same man?

In March Kailyn even filed a protection from abuse order against Javi for harassment and showing up at her home aggressively as she didn’t want that around her sons.

What do you think about their little feud on social media? Do you think they are fighting even more behind the scenes?

