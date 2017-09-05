Javi Marroquin Rants About Stolen Property On Social Media, Accuses Kailyn Lowry: ‘Don’t File A PFA When I Come To Your House To Get It!’

Javi Marroquin took to social media to post a rant directed at his former Teen Mom wife, Kailyn Lowry. Apparently, someone stole something from him and he thinks it might have been his baby mama!

‘Do not come into my house stealing something as if I won’t find out. I know where everything I own is. Don’t go filing a PFA against me now,’ he tweeted.

The 24-year-old explained that someone had stolen a Disney pass from one of his trips with the fam.

Later on, he also went live on Instagram and stated that it wasn’t really the stealing of the pass that angered him because he can always buy a new one but just the thought that she would do such a thing bothered him to no end.

He then added, without really mentioning any names that the person who he thinks is guilty should not file a PFA against him again when he goes to her home to get it.

But the fans of Teen Mom understood very well who he was referring to.

As you may already know, in March, 25-year-old Lowry filed a protection from abuse against Marroquin when he showed up to her home uninvited and aggressive.

Sometime later, Marroquin posted on Snapchat that the pass was back, sitting on top of his garbage, all of a sudden.

He decided to ignore the incident considering his propriety was returned.

Advertisement

Do you think it was Kailyn Lowry who stole his Disney pass?