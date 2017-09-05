FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
selena gomez dorit kemsley javi marroquin kris jenner kailyn lowry tamar braxton amber portwood meghan edmonds colin jost t.i. drake ciara Anderson East blac chyna Hazel E corinne olympios kim kardashian shannon beador caitlyn jenner bernice burgos lil wayne kandi burruss ellen degeneres
Home » Entertainment

Javi Marroquin Rants About Stolen Property On Social Media, Accuses Kailyn Lowry: ‘Don’t File A PFA When I Come To Your House To Get It!’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/05/2017
0
326 Views
0


javi-marroquin-kailyn-lowry-teen-mom-2Source: radaronline.com

Javi Marroquin took to social media to post a rant directed at his former Teen Mom wife, Kailyn Lowry. Apparently, someone stole something from him and he thinks it might have been his baby mama!

‘Do not come into my house stealing something as if I won’t find out. I know where everything I own is. Don’t go filing a PFA against me now,’ he tweeted.

The 24-year-old explained that someone had stolen a Disney pass from one of his trips with the fam.

Later on, he also went live on Instagram and stated that it wasn’t really the stealing of the pass that angered him because he can always buy a new one but just the thought that she would do such a thing bothered him to no end.

He then added, without really mentioning any names that the person who he thinks is guilty should not file a PFA against him again when he goes to her home to get it.

But the fans of Teen Mom understood very well who he was referring to.

As you may already know, in March, 25-year-old Lowry filed a protection from abuse against Marroquin when he showed up to her home uninvited and aggressive.

Sometime later, Marroquin posted on Snapchat that the pass was back, sitting on top of his garbage, all of a sudden.

He decided to ignore the incident considering his propriety was returned.

Advertisement

Do you think it was Kailyn Lowry who stole his Disney pass?

Post Views: 326

Read more about javi marroquin kailyn lowry teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
Kailyn Lowry Rips Baby Daddy For Demanding Child Support: ‘It’s Out Of Spite!’
09/05/2017
Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Slammed Her Ex Amid His Stalking Scandal: ‘I’m Not Matt Baier!’
09/05/2017
‘Teen Mom’ Star Gary Shirley Wants More Kids But There Is A Problem!
09/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *