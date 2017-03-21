Javi Marroquin Has Finally Moved On From Kailyn Lowry With “Beautiful” Blonde!

Knowing that Kailyn Lowry has definitely moved on from him as she is already pregnant with another baby daddy, Javi Marroquin has decided to try and do the same. Now, the man has reportedly started dating a fellow MTV star, Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls.

During a recent trip to Philadelphia together, the 24-year-old Marroquin and his beautiful 26-year-old new love, Walls seemed really close as they did a lot of PDA!

Furthermore, they were also not shy at all to share their newfound romance on social media. Perhaps it was Javi’s best revenge against Lowry’s betrayal – showing her that he can do “better.”

“She’s beautiful,” Lowry’s former hubby stated in an interview, adding that they are still just in the dating phase and trying to figure out things about each other: “We’re getting to know each other right now.”

Walls posted a picture of just Javi during a night out that she captioned with: “cutie,” as well as another of them together – this one accompanied by a fire emoji.

After breaking up with Lowry back in May, Marroquin has been busy searching for love but it didn’t last. He briefly dated Nancy Gisell and Cassie Bucka.

Recently, Marroquin showed interest in joining dating shows like Are You the One? and Million Dollar Matchmaker, but it looks like he has already found love by himself.

Walls is a mother to 1-year-old daughter Harper with ex-boyfriend Tony Raines. The woman has struggled with heroin addiction before but hopefully, this is all in the past, and we wish them only the best.

Do you believe Javi Marroquin has finally found his true love in the blonde bombshell?