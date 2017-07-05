Javi Marroquin Gets A New Girlfriend Following Divorce From Kailyn Lowry – Will They Last?

The Teen Mom star has decided to tell all about his new romance. Ever since his split from former wife Kailyn Lowry, the man has been looking for love, and it sounds like he’s finally found it.

Javi Marroquin has revealed he is a relationship.

He presented Lauren Comeau as his girlfriend and said they met at a friend’s wedding where she was the maid of honor.

The 24-year-old stated that even though their romance is relatively new, it doesn’t feel that way.

‘This one feels right. We decided we’d give it a try officially at the wedding this past weekend. I don’t want to make the same mistakes with prior girls I met. But soon,’ he said about having his new lady love meet his son and ex, Lowry.

Javi debuted his new girlfriend on social media as well by posting a sweet snap.

‘Sometimes I wish I can go back in life, not to change s**t just to feel a couple of things twice,’ he captioned the photo.

After nearly four years of marriage, Lowry and Marroquin divorce in May of last year.

Meanwhile, Lowry got pregnant by old friend Cris Lopez, and she is expected to deliver the baby very soon.

Since the divorce, Javi briefly dated Nancy Gisell and Cassie Bucka.

He was also in a high-profile relationship with The Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls.

However, the two split after just two weeks of dating when he learned about her dark past.

Do you think the Teen Mom star’s newest relationship will last?