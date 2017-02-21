Javi Marroquin Breaks Down In Tears Because Of Keilyn Lowry

In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peak, Javi Marroquin can be seen breaking down because of his split from Kailyn Lowry.

“I’m here by myself with Lincoln,” he said of his family vacation to Myrtle Beach.

“We used to take family trips everywhere. It’s sad,” Javi reminisced.

His brother however, did not hesitate to slam Lowry’s behavior.

“I’m pissed off with everything I see on the Internet,” Salvador started. “She’s over here living life and you’re here crying. Don’t let her win!”

Despite Salvador’s words, Marroquin continued to break down in tears.

“Yeah but it sucks going home to an empty house every f****g day,” he said. “I’m sad I don’t have my family anymore. I created an empire and now it’s gone, everything. When I don’t have Lincoln I’m by myself. It sucks.”

His issues with Lowry have been getting worse lately after her followers alleged that she was pregnant with her new man’s baby.

The speculation started when a photoshopped image surfaced of Lowry holding a positive pregnancy test.

Furthermore, during the Teen Mom after show on Monday, Lowry seemed to cover the growing baby bump by wearing a loose-fitting shirt. As soon as comments accusing her of being pregnant began flooding in, the girl said she just gained some weight.

“Anyone else think Kail looks pregnant?” one user tweeted, as another asked, “Why does Kail look pregnant?”

A representative also denied the pregnancy allegations claiming that “It’s completely fabricated.”

As fans of the show know, Marroquin caught Lowry cheating on him in their home only days after he returned from deployment.

“I texted her and said can I drop Lincoln off and she was like, ‘I’m at Walmart right now come in an hour,’” Marroquin recalled.

“We pull up earlier since Kail’s car was there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff’ and she won’t let me in. I’m like I’m not leaving my son with another dude here, not happening.”