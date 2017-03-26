Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry Make Peace For The Sake Of Their Son!

They are finally moving on!

Javi Marroquin has recently taken to Twitter to share with the fans that he and former wife Kailyn Lowry have managed to put the past behind them and stop the feud for the sake of their 3-year-old son Lincoln.

As it turns out, what made Javi take the mature route was a fan taunting him on social media. The fan in question posted a photo of Lowry at her latest book signing with two fans wearing “Team Javi Puta” T-shirts.

“Look you made it to ex-wifey’s book signing @Javimarroquin9,” the user wrote.

Look you made it to ex wifey's book signing 💁🏻💁🏻 @Javimarroquin9 pic.twitter.com/OIUU5c3JYO — Freaking Monkey (@freakingmonkey5) March 25, 2017

Although at first, it looked like he was not bothered by the women’s choice of attire, saying that “Their shirts are epic,” later on he tweeted again saying that: “At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

We were very surprised to learn that he still cares and that he could change so much in such a short period of time. Just last month, the reality TV star claimed that “I’m disgusted when I look at her.”

But maybe his new love has helped him move on and let go of any anger he used to bottle inside.

As fans may already know, Javi is currently dating Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls.

Lowry, on the other hand, is still allegedly single and trying to work things out with her third baby daddy. She is yet to reveal the name of the man and she probably will keep it a secret until he decides if he wants to be involved in the life of his baby and baby mama or not.