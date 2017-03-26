FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
justin bieber kanye west maddie ziegler khloe kardashian javi marroquin christina el moussa cheryl cole blake shelton kim kardashian mama june nate thompson sara gilbert kate middleton amy schumer kendall jenner tarek el moussa debra danielson blac chyna abby lee miller briana dejesus jim ross
Home » Entertainment

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry Make Peace For The Sake Of Their Son!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/26/2017
0
35 Views
0


javi marroquin kailyn lowrySource: enstarz.com

They are finally moving on!

Javi Marroquin has recently taken to Twitter to share with the fans that he and former wife Kailyn Lowry have managed to put the past behind them and stop the feud for the sake of their 3-year-old son Lincoln.

As it turns out, what made Javi take the mature route was a fan taunting him on social media. The fan in question posted a photo of Lowry at her latest book signing with two fans wearing “Team Javi Puta” T-shirts.

“Look you made it to ex-wifey’s book signing @Javimarroquin9,” the user wrote.

Although at first, it looked like he was not bothered by the women’s choice of attire, saying that “Their shirts are epic,” later on he tweeted again saying that: “At the end of the day that isn’t cool. That’s my sons mother. We’ve put everything behind us to raise our son the right way.”

We were very surprised to learn that he still cares and that he could change so much in such a short period of time. Just last month, the reality TV star claimed that “I’m disgusted when I look at her.”

But maybe his new love has helped him move on and let go of any anger he used to bottle inside.

As fans may already know, Javi is currently dating Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls.

Advertisement

Lowry, on the other hand, is still allegedly single and trying to work things out with her third baby daddy. She is yet to reveal the name of the man and she probably will keep it a secret until he decides if he wants to be involved in the life of his baby and baby mama or not.

Post Views: 35


Read more about javi marroquin kailyn lowry teen mom

You may also like
Kailyn Lowry To Reveal Third Baby Daddy Drama In New Memoir!
03/23/2017
Jenelle Evans Reveals Details About Traumatic Childhood In Memoir
03/22/2017
Javi Marroquin Has Finally Moved On From Kailyn Lowry With “Beautiful” Blonde!
03/21/2017
Advertisement

Read Next
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *