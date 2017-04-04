Javi Marroquin And Girlfriend Madison Channing Walls Split After Only Two Weeks Of Dating!

Javi Marroquin is single once again! After just a couple of weeks of dating, Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy and Madison Channing Walls have broken up.

The 24 years old man stated that he and Madison realized they are better off as friends.

He also revealed that the two are handling the breakup very well and are on good terms, as opposed to what happened with Lowry.

In fact, before the reality TV star admitted on the split, rumors started that they were over after he deleted their pictures together from social media.

To show how unaffected he was by the breakup, Javi spent his first day as a single man celebrating his graduation from Airman Leadership School with friends.

Madison also had a similar post-breakup experience as she went out to drink with her close buddies.

But maybe it was all for the best that it didn’t work out as Javi is looking to settle down with a nice girl and Madison has quite the dark and wild past.

In May of 2013 she was arrested for attempted theft. She was “acquiring or otherwise exercising control over property, assorted cosmetics, of the value of $50 or more but less than $500, from the stock and inventory of CVS pharmacy.”

After pleading guilty she just had to pay a couple hundreds of dollars and the court costs but that’s it.

Madison was also addicted to heroin in the past but now she is completely clean and would never return to it as it “scarred” her for life!

“I just feel grateful to be alive.”

She has admitted on overdosing on the harmful drug more than once.

Although Javi was very happy to have romance it his life once again it unfortunately didn’t last.

Did you expect the couple to stay together for a long time?