Jason Momoa Promotes Aquaman At SDCC Like A Rock Star

One of the highlights of the San Diego Comic Con was the appearance of Jason Momoa with a trident in hand to promote the upcoming Aquaman movie. Before showing up to the scheduled appearance, Momoa took to Instagram to stir up the DC movie speculation. Then on Saturday, the Game of Thrones star showed up to the SDCC in full force, hyping everyone up for the upcoming film.

At SDCC, Jason Momoa made a grand entrance to his scheduled panel. The Aquaman star came running into Hall H as rock music blared, using his trident as a makeshift guitar.

After the excitement settles a little bit, Momoa said he had a special message to share from the film’s director, James Wan. It turns out that Wan is still in Australia so Momoa shared a clip from his director with the crowd.

“In a lot of ways, this is an origin story,” Wan explained. “I don’t really have a lot to show at this point. You get to see a whole different world we’ve never seen before that is so strikingly original.”

Momoa then debuts a new Aquaman trailer which isn’t surprising for a presentation at SDCC. The footage opens up to show a French fisherman catching what seems to be a big fish but we know it’s much more than that.

When the fisherman and his whole boat end up getting pulled by whatever he caught on the fishing rod until he lets go. We then see that it was hooked on a big ship that is part of a huge underwater army that is comprised of men riding sharks, huge ships, and an assortment of sea creatures.

Initially, it was assumed that the army belonged to Black Mantra but Momoa was quick to clear that up. “That’s Ocean Master’s army. Black Manta ain’t got nothing like that. That’s my brother. I’m gonna be fighting my brother.”

It can be assumed that is who he is talking to at the end of the new clip when he says, “I suppose you want to talk about this?” After putting away his sword, he says, “Neither do I.”

It has been revealed that Aquaman will be a fun and adventurous film with a bit of romance added to the mix. In addition to Jason Momoa, the upcoming release stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson.

Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21, 2018.