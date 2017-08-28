Jason Mitchell From “Straight Outta Compton” Freaks Out While On A Delta Airline Flight

It just keeps on getting worse for the crew members of the film, Straight Outta Compton. Just last week, R. Marcus Taylor, the actor who portrayed Suge Knight in the movie which came out in 2015, got into a fight outside of a restaurant in New Jersey and allegedly made threats at a financial institution.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Jason Mitchell, the person who portrayed Eazy-E in the biopic, was handcuffed and escorted off of the plane owned by Delta Airlines.

According to BET.com, the native from New Orleans was infuriated because someone took his seat in first class after the airline overbooked the trip.

And how did he react?

Apparently, not so good, as the publication reported the actor in question said, “Pu**y a** sh*t you’ll doing. I want this whole plane to see this sh*t. I paid my money; I’m supposed to be right here — I got sh*t I got to do tomorrow! Ya’ll understand.”

Unfortunately, for Jason, not only did the entire plane witness the event, but people on the flight filmed the whole thing which was obtained by TMZ.

Witnesses on the plane said the police were called and then the actor was booted off the plane.

Despite his behavior, Delta didn’t press charges, probably because they felt bad as it was their fault initially.

However, we don’t know for sure.

Advertisement

After the airline didn’t press charges against the actor, he was released. And while Mitchell was certainly out of line, maybe it’s time the government incorporated legislation to prevent airlines from kicking people off of their respective flights. It’s starting to get ridiculous at this point!