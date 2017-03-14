Jason Hoppy Denies Bethenny Frankel Accusations In Court: “I’m Not A Stalker!”

Jason Hoppy is still insisting that he never stalked his ex wife, Bethenny Frankel!

This morning, Hoppy was in New York for the court hearing, facing Frankel’s accusations of harassing and even stalking her.

Although the judge offered him a plea deal if he pleaded guilty to the charges, Hoppy and his legal representative, Alex Spiro rejected the deal, claiming that he never did such things against his former lover.

As fans may already know, in January, the man was arrested after Frankel called the police, claiming she’s been harassed ever since the infamous incident at their daughter’s school happened.

Hoppy allegedly approached Frankel and her friend while in the vicinity of their daughter’s school and shouted: “I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.”

Furthermore, it was also revealed that Frankel previously sent him a cease and desist order because he did not stop texting, emailing and even face timing her.

The harassment continued for a while until the star decided to call the police and accuse her stalked ex husband officially, in court.

You may remember that the couple got married on air in 2010 while on Real Housewives of New York but only three years later, Frankel filed for a divorce.

The horrible divorce war that ensued lasted as much as their marriage, only getting finalized recently.

Their shared apartment was a point of contention along with custody of their 6 years old daughter, Bryn.

A temporary order of protection against Hoppy is in place until July.

The next hearing is set for April 26th.