Jason Bateman’s Wife Amanda Anka Accuses André Balazs Of Groping Her

Todd Malm Posted On 11/09/2017
Jason Bateman And Amanda AnkaSource: Zimbio.com

Amanda Anka –  the wife of Jason Bateman – accused celebrity hotelier, André Balazs, of sexual misconduct, more specifically, groping. In a report from The New York Times on Thursday, November 9th, the publication alleges that when Amanda was promoting the release of her husband’s film, Horrible Bosses, the 60-year-old businessman grabbed her crotch after reaching under her skirt.

A representative speaking on behalf of Jason and Amanda said they “can confirm” that André’s “outrageous and vile behavior” took place and “his actions were dealt” with at the time of the incident.

According to a report from the organization, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, and Jennifer Aniston were also present during the event. The wife of Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, said in a statement that she “witnessed the behavior” perpetrated by Balazs.

Reportedly, Bateman confronted Balazs at the time of the altercation and spit gum in his face. The couple left the hotel afterward.

Furthermore, Anka isn’t the only woman to be identified in the exposé. One of his former employees back in 1991 claimed André pushed her up against the wall and pushed his fingers into her vagina after having dinner together.

A 26-year-old female executive working at a media company came out with similar allegations. She stated that André grabbed her without her consent resulting in her humiliation.

As you may already know, this marks just one of many men to be accused of sexual misconduct in recent months after The New York Times published an exposé accusing Harvey Weinstein of misconduct over a span of thirty years. Since then, other people like Louis CK, Kevin Spacey, David Blaine, Mark Halperin, and many others have been accused of similar crimes.

