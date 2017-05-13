Jason Bateman Signed On For Season 5 Of ‘Arrested Development’

It’s official! Arrested Development is a go! Jason Bateman revealed on his Twitter account that he has signed on to star in more upcoming episodes of this popular comedy.

“Look very probable I’m going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer, ” Bateman posted.

“Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today.”

Four years after Netflix reloaded Arrested Development, it seems that the fifth season is still on track, just as planned.

Mitch Hurwitz, the show’s creator, shared some exciting news with the press during an interview.

The event took place during the streaming service’s summer Television Critics Association press tour from last July and Hurwitz said back then that the wheels were still in motion.

He stated that they are very close, but he is still very hesitant because it is something that he is very desperate to do.

He confirmed the fact that the team has lots of stories broken and they are ready to go on with everything.

He added that they really want to accomplish this and if the plan is successful they will begin shooting at the beginning of 2017.

This was his most sincere hope, and it looks like his wishes will become a reality.

It’s still not very clear if the show’s other original stars will also be back and we’re referring to Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera, David Cross, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Jeffrey Tambor, and Jessica Walter.

The first season of Arrested Development made its successful debut back in 2003 on Fox, and it ran until 2006, becoming a huge TV success.

After its debut the series received widespread critical acclaim, six Primetime Emmy Awards, and also one Golden Globe Award, attracting a cult following and also various fan-based websites. The 2017 SAG Awards marked the reunion of various Bluth family members.