Jason Aldean Comes Out For An Interview For The First Time Since Las Vegas Shooting

In Jason’s first interview since the Las Vegas shooting, the country music star opened up about his experiences during the massacre which took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the 1st of October. During his chat with Sheinelle Jones, Jason revealed that at first, he had no idea what was going on.

According to Aldean, everyone on stage wears in-ear monitors, and all they can hear is the music as well as people who are working backstage.

During his appearance on the Today Show, Jason stated that he thought it was merely a blown speaker which was causing the crackling sound.

In fact, he became irritated by the fact that he thought the issue began with his sound equipment and its respective crew. When he first heard the sound, he thought to himself, “what is that?”

Neither Jason or anyone on stage had any idea what it was, but it stopped so they stopped worrying about it.

However, once the noise began again, it lasted longer, and he looked over at his sound guy and said, “fix it,” but suddenly his guitar player started running and told him to run as well.

As you may already know, during his performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the singer once again reflected on his harrowing experience during the shooting which left 58 people dead and 546 others injured. You can see the video of his performance above.

During his performance, he said, “I don’t have to tell you guys this, but it’s been a rough couple of months for us up here.” But all that matters to him and his crew is to “play for the people that matter, which is you guys.” He added, “I’ll be damned if anybody is ever going to stop me from doing that.”