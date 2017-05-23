Jason Aldean And His Wife Brittany Kerr Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are getting ready to blue up their lives because they announced yesterday they are expecting a baby boy. In an Instagram post, Aldean said “today is the day,” when they announce the gender of their baby.

today is the day….. whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

The couple went on to pop a series of balloons which were filled with blue confetti and were joined by Jason’s daughters from another mother Keely, and Kendyl, who are both fourteen and nine respectively.

After they had blown up the balloons, they screamed and hugged each other in their celebratory moment.

The country superstar and his wife announced at the beginning of the Instagram story they were having their first child together and said it was one of the hardest things they’ve had to keep secret ever.

its a……… A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

Kerr said their journey has been a rollercoaster so far with multiple moments of heartache as well as feelings of being blessed.

She went on to say herself, and her husband can’t wait to see their new baby.

In an interview with People Magazine, Aldean said his wife wanted to have at least one kid.

The country star said he loves kids and being a dad is one of the best things in the world and if it’s meant to happen, it will.

According to Aldean, his daughter Keely has always been a mother-figure with other babies so being a babysitter is built right into her personality.

Jason thinks Keely will be stoked to have a little brother. Aldean and the American Idol alumni married in Mexico in March of 2015.