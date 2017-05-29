Jasmine Washington Wants To Force Kirk Frost To Take A DNA Test For Their Alleged Son – How Will Rasheeda React To This?

Kirk Frost is doing his best to remain focus on getting his marriage to Rasheeda Buckner-Frost back on track after the major cheating scandal that rocked it earlier this year.

The 48-year-old star of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is busy sending sweet notes on social media and praising the woman who has been next to him on this journey since 1999.

However, Jasmine Washington, the side child in the middle of the affair, insists that he is the father of her son, Kannon Mekhi Washington, and she is determined to prove it.

Mr. Frost is reportedly dodging a DNA test that could solve this mystery once and for all.

The father of seven is not responding to requests from the other side and Washington’s lawyer, Tony Mathis, is going on the offense to win the case for his client.

The attorney is taking the fight where it could hurt the most, the media, and he is not holding back. Frost might come out of this with his reputation completely damaged and a legal battle that is not winnable.

Until next time.. A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on May 1, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Mr. Mathis said: “Kirk Frost is running from taking this test. He is too scared to take the test because he knows the baby is his. All he has to do is take the test. Let’s get the damn thing over with. We are gonna find him. We will alert the authorities, and we are going to put a warrant out for arrest for criminal abandonment of a child.”

Miss Washington’s legal representant is also adamant that she is focused more than ever on seeing this process through whether Frost likes it or not.

Mathis added: “She is struggling. She does not have any financial support for the child. You are dealing with a baby who has needs… If any man knows it is not his kid, he is going to be the first one to take the test. He has been running around for the last six months!”

Wow, it is clear that this thing is getting messy. This is a quite a change in attitude from Frost because a few weeks ago he had seemed eager to settle the matter as soon as possible.

At the time, an insider stated: “Kirk and [Yung] Joc are boys, and while they made some mistakes, they have a heart. They both know there’s a possibility that Jasmine’s baby could be either one of there’s. And they are discussing going to take a Paternity test – together.”

After that person had spoken, Rasheeda did say in an interview that she had zero interest in paying child support for Washington’s little boy.

Advertisement

The response from his wife could be the reason why Frost decided to avoid taking the paternity test.