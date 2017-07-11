Jasmine Washington Puts Kirk Frost On Blast With Shocking Texts – What Is Next For Rasheeda?

Jasmine Washington is going after Kirk Frost, and this time around she has the receipts.

Someone should tell Rasheeda Frost to stay off social media this week because she will see things that she cannot unsee.

The things in question are a series of shocking text messages between Miss Washington and her husband.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star and dancer recently took to social media and threatened to leak embarrassing information about her alleged baby daddy.

Kirk has refused to take a DNA test to prove that he is the father of baby Kannon.

The former rapper has been bashing Washington and telling the world she is a scammer out for his money.

Last week, the mother of one wrote: “Liar liar pants on fire. Shall I start exposing texts?”

Monday night, Washington decided to be a woman of her word and dropped one bombshell after the other.

Washington exposed Kirk as a liar, cheater, and as the father of her baby.

The texts showed that Kirk has been begging his side chick to stay with him.

They also revealed that Kirk visited baby Kannon at the hospital the day he was born.

According to the messages, when Washington tried to end the affair, Kirk more or less promised her marriage for her to stick around.

Only posting this bc this man continues to drag my name through the mud & LIE about EVERYTHING. He's gone too far with the lies & defamation.. so I will go just as far with the truth. If I'm a scammer so are you @frost117 😉 A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on Jul 10, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

Kirk wrote: “I feel like I have lost you but you are probably saying I never had you I do not know you give off a really weird vibe of not caring. I would stop anything I was doing to make sure you were okay or if you felt like how I felt I will stop and make sure you, okay but I guess when the shoe is on the other foot it does not matter…”

Washington replied by: “I think that it is time I moved on.. & its no better time than now.”

She went on to explain: “It is unrealistic to think that this could ever work. You are married, & I want to be married one day too. I just don’t see the point in us pretending to be something we could never actually be. It is not fair to me. Even that response is unrealistic bc there are times where I cannot even contact you when I have needed you bc your phone has to be off at certain times or around certain people.”

Rasheeda’s husband answered by saying: “It really hurt, we could go very far in a relationship. For the record do I love you.. yes I do.. why and how I fell in love with you, I do not even know.”

Kirk has taken to social media to answer the allegations with “laugh out loud.”

Rasheeda is probably somewhere crying her pain and embarrassment away.