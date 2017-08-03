Jasmine Washington, Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are All Waiting For Baby Kannon DNA Results That Are Near – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Dancer Is Confident She Will Be Vindicated

Jasmine Washington is trying her best to stay calm as she awaits the result of a paternity test that will determine if Kirk Frost is the father of her one-year-old child, Kannon.

Some people say that the DNA test results could be known as early as Friday or Saturday. This process kept everyone involved on their toes for months.

However, the 27-year-old aspirant rapper is happy that the end is near. In her heart, she is hoping that Rasheeda Frost’s husband is the dad.

Such outcome would make things easier for her on so many levels, but there is always a little bit of doubt in the back of her mind.

I'd say his 1st bday was definitely a success.. the warm up for his splish splash bday bash 💙 Happy 1st bday baby boy! 😘 A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

A person close to Miss Washington said that she remains confident that she will come out on top after all is said and done.

The friend spoke to a popular celebrity news website and revealed: “Jasmine [Washington] is relieved that the results from the DNA test with Kirk [Frost] are days away — she hopes. She and her baby have been struggling to get by since the day Kirk cut her off financially and cut her out of his life. She cannot wait for the truth to be known and she cannot wait to move on with life. This whole process has dragged on way too long. She cannot wait to be publicly vindicated and to receive much-needed support from Kirk.”

When the light is right & my @diamonddynastyvirginhair is laid…… I live by the Mink hair its my favorite use code BossChick10 baby #diamonddynastyvirginhair 😘 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Another source opened up about the small possibility that Kirk is not the father and added: “Jasmine has no idea what she is going to do if Kirk is not the father of her baby. She is trying to be patient and has waited a long time for the results of the DNA test to determine Kirk’s paternity status. She has no plan B and has no idea what she would do if Kirk is miraculously not named the father. She has her hopes pinned on Kirk finally being named the father and stepping up to help her with the responsibility of raising their child. If the test fails, she will be crushed.”

Advertisement

Kirk is handling the situation with a lot of distance. He prefers to work on his 17-year marriage with the popular Rasheeda.