FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna Jasmine Washington joseline hernandez drake heather dubrow TJ Miller dave chappelle angelina jolie Chris Lopez bernice burgos kris jenner priscilla presley nene leakes nicki minaj t.i. kandi burruss barack obama oprah winfrey 21 Savage lala kent Kirk Frost bill cosby halle berry
Home » Entertainment

Jasmine Washington, Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are All Waiting For Baby Kannon DNA Results That Are Near – ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Dancer Is Confident She Will Be Vindicated

Mel Walker Posted On 08/03/2017
0
1 Views
0


Jasmine Washington Kirk Frost Rasheeda Kannon DNA ResultsBET.com

Jasmine Washington is trying her best to stay calm as she awaits the result of a paternity test that will determine if Kirk Frost is the father of her one-year-old child, Kannon.

Some people say that the DNA test results could be known as early as Friday or Saturday. This process kept everyone involved on their toes for months.

However, the 27-year-old aspirant rapper is happy that the end is near. In her heart, she is hoping that Rasheeda Frost’s husband is the dad.

Such outcome would make things easier for her on so many levels, but there is always a little bit of doubt in the back of her mind.

A person close to Miss Washington said that she remains confident that she will come out on top after all is said and done.

The friend spoke to a popular celebrity news website and revealed: “Jasmine [Washington] is relieved that the results from the DNA test with Kirk [Frost] are days away — she hopes. She and her baby have been struggling to get by since the day Kirk cut her off financially and cut her out of his life. She cannot wait for the truth to be known and she cannot wait to move on with life. This whole process has dragged on way too long. She cannot wait to be publicly vindicated and to receive much-needed support from Kirk.”

Another source opened up about the small possibility that Kirk is not the father and added: “Jasmine has no idea what she is going to do if Kirk is not the father of her baby. She is trying to be patient and has waited a long time for the results of the DNA test to determine Kirk’s paternity status. She has no plan B and has no idea what she would do if Kirk is miraculously not named the father. She has her hopes pinned on Kirk finally being named the father and stepping up to help her with the responsibility of raising their child. If the test fails, she will be crushed.”

Advertisement

Kirk is handling the situation with a lot of distance. He prefers to work on his 17-year marriage with the popular Rasheeda.

Post Views: 1

Read more about Jasmine Washington Kirk Frost Rasheeda Frost

Advertisement

You may also like
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Await Jasmine Washington’s Baby Daddy Drama Epilogue – Kannon’s Mom Has No Plan B If Rapper Is Not The Father
08/02/2017
Jasmine Washington And Kirk Frost Are Ready For Crucial Weeks In Baby Kannon Case – How Will This Affect Rasheeda?
08/01/2017
Kirk And Rasheeda Frost Are Trying To Save Marriage So Jasmine Washington Turns To Boyfriend Rodney Bullock Amid ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Baby Drama
07/30/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *