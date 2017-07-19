Jasmine Washington Is Upset After The Results Hadn’t Been Released! – When Will We Know?

As CI readers know, the main reason why many fans chose to watch the Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta reunion show, was to see the results of the paternity test. The results would tell us if Kirk is indeed the father of Jasmine Washington’s son. And as our readers are aware of, fans of the television series were strung along and got nothing.

The results of that test had been teased for a while, so many people were waiting anxiously for the outcome.

According to sources, Jasmine herself is angry over the decision of the production not to reveal the truth for the world to know.

A source who spoke to the publication HollywoodLife.com discussed the mindset of Jasmine in detail.

The insider claimed, “Jasmine is bitter and hurt that she did not get redemption with the release of the DNA tests during the LHH reunion special.”

“She is waiting just like everyone else and wants the world to know the truth. Is Kirk the father? She doesn’t know, and neither do her fans. But the truth needs to be revealed.”

“Not only that, but Jasmine needs child support, and if she knows who the father is, it’s possible for her to raise a better and healthy child.”

The source went on, “If the network producers can’t get Kirk to take responsibility, Jasmine is hoping the courts of Georgia will make it happen. Jasmine needs Kirk to do the right thing; she needs him to step up to the plate and have some integrity. It’s important for her to get some closure, that way everyone can move on with their lives.” And when we will find out? It’s time for the cast to get closure.