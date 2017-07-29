FREE NEWSLETTER
Jasmine Washington Disappointed That Kirk Frost Did Not Acknowledge Baby Kannon’s Birthday As He Works On Marriage With Rasheeda

Mel Walker Posted On 07/29/2017
6
38.6K Views
15


Jasmine Washington Kirk Frost Rasheeda Baby KannonInstagram

Jasmine Washington is not pleased with Kirk Frost’s latest move, and she is not afraid to let it be known.

The stripper made a name for herself in the past few months on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta after claiming that the former rapper is the father of her child, Kannon.

The allegations drove a huge wedge between Kirk and his wife of 17 years, Rasheeda Frost.

As his spouse continues to contemplate a divorce, Kirk has refused to share the results of a paternity test that could solve the mystery once and for all.

The man, who made quite a bit of money by appearing on a reality show, suddenly refuses to put this part of his story on national television.

He has a solid defense, Washington is not seeking the truth, she is just obsessed with money and fame.

Girls night 😇 #muchneeded

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on

In the meantime, the little boy turned one, and his mother was hoping that Kirk would acknowledge the milestone.

He did not, at least publicly, probably fearing that doing something like this could complicate things with Rasheeda as he tries to save their marriage.

No matter what pushed him to act this way, Washington is not happy about it.

A source with close ties to the aspirant female rapper revealed: “Kannon’s birthday was on July 26, and Jasmine was hoping Kirk would do something for his son. But, she was left disappointed yet again. He did not acknowledge it at all and, it broke her heart all over again. She knows she needs to stop hoping that things will suddenly turn around with Kirk. But, she cannot help it. Jasmine wants her son to have a relationship with his father.”

Guess who's turning 1 tomorrow! I can't believe it's been a year already! 😫😫😘🎂

A post shared by Jasmine Bleu (@jasminebleu) on

Kirk is not the type to deliver when it comes to Washington and her baby boy. After the debacle over the DNA test results on the season finale of the hit show, she was feeling the same way.

An insider had shared: “She is bitter and hurt that she did not get redemption with the release of the DNA tests. She is waiting like the rest of the world even though she knows Kirk is the father; she just wants the truth to come out. She needs child support, and the court has ordered a DNA test. If the network producers cannot get Kirk to take responsibility, Jasmine is hoping the good courts of Georgia can.”

This triangle could go on for years.

6 Comments

Anayah
08/02/2017 at 9:27 am
Reply

Don’t both parents get the results? Why doesn’t she put it out there?


Denise
08/01/2017 at 9:08 am
Reply

If the child is proven to be Kirk’s I’m positive that he will do what’s right when it comes to supporting that child in every aspect. If his wife see fit to forgive him, so be it. Yes their life has been turned upside down due to Kirk’s action & highly publicized, but when it’s all said & done.. It’s their business & their lives… So who are we to pass judgement on either party. God didn’t judge us, he justified us, & we’ve all sinned & or did things that were not Godly..


Nanano
07/29/2017 at 10:28 am
Reply

Kirk is a narcissist, it’s all about him! And Cannon is not the first baby kirk had while married to Rasheeda. Rasheeda is a dumba**, he will cheat again and shame on her for not encouraging kirk to do something for his little boys bday. What was it the class act said?, she doesn’t blame Cannon and he’s her children’s sibling?! Class act my a**, that’s just it, it’s all an act, she hates that baby. She belongs with that dirtbag Kirk!


Margo Mays
07/29/2017 at 9:23 am
Reply

You should have known Jasmine if he’s clowning around on his wife he was going to clown you too suck it up get in line wait for the next man 😨


Miche
07/29/2017 at 6:07 am
Reply

bi needs to take a back seat I don’t know what makes her think everything all fine…just be cuz she popped out a baby she’s special NOT she’s in the mist of breaking up someone’s marriage and she worried about a party bi please! No respect!


Helen
07/29/2017 at 6:03 am
Reply

Really this story line is making me sick either he is or he’s not get done with it.


