Jasmine Washington Disappointed That Kirk Frost Did Not Acknowledge Baby Kannon’s Birthday As He Works On Marriage With Rasheeda

Mel Walker Posted On 07/29/2017
Jasmine Washington Kirk Frost Rasheeda Baby Kannon

Jasmine Washington is not pleased with Kirk Frost’s latest move, and she is not afraid to let it be known.

The stripper made a name for herself in the past few months on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta after claiming that the former rapper is the father of her child, Kannon.

The allegations drove a huge wedge between Kirk and his wife of 17 years, Rasheeda Frost.

As his spouse continues to contemplate a divorce, Kirk has refused to share the results of a paternity test that could solve the mystery once and for all.

The man, who made quite a bit of money by appearing on a reality show, suddenly refuses to put this part of his story on national television.

He has a solid defense, Washington is not seeking the truth, she is just obsessed with money and fame.

In the meantime, the little boy turned one, and his mother was hoping that Kirk would acknowledge the milestone.

He did not, at least publicly, probably fearing that doing something like this could complicate things with Rasheeda as he tries to save their marriage.

No matter what pushed him to act this way, Washington is not happy about it.

A source with close ties to the aspirant female rapper revealed: “Kannon’s birthday was on July 26, and Jasmine was hoping Kirk would do something for his son. But, she was left disappointed yet again. He did not acknowledge it at all and, it broke her heart all over again. She knows she needs to stop hoping that things will suddenly turn around with Kirk. But, she cannot help it. Jasmine wants her son to have a relationship with his father.”

Kirk is not the type to deliver when it comes to Washington and her baby boy. After the debacle over the DNA test results on the season finale of the hit show, she was feeling the same way.

An insider had shared: “She is bitter and hurt that she did not get redemption with the release of the DNA tests. She is waiting like the rest of the world even though she knows Kirk is the father; she just wants the truth to come out. She needs child support, and the court has ordered a DNA test. If the network producers cannot get Kirk to take responsibility, Jasmine is hoping the good courts of Georgia can.”

This triangle could go on for years.

