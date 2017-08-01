Jasmine Washington And Kirk Frost Are Ready For Crucial Weeks In Baby Kannon Case – How Will This Affect Rasheeda?

Jasmine Washington has had enough with the waiting game and is trying to push Kirk Frost to take responsibility for his alleged baby, Kannon, who turned one less than a week ago.

In court documents that have leaked online, the 27-year-old aspirant rapper claims that she cannot take care of the child on her own and she wants Mr. Frost to step up financially.

Miss Washington may end up with over two thousand dollars per month in child support if the former rapper is the dad of the little boy.

In the papers, Washington claims that she is unemployed and her name was dragged in the dirt after the story came out.

What is interesting in this storyline, Washington has been trying to force the issue since January, and so far she does not have much to show for her attempts.

Rasheeda Frost’s husband did not take a paternity test on his hit reality show which could have helped answer the question: Who is Kannon’s father?

According to the latest reports coming from people close to the mother of one, the next court date is set for August 16, and she is ready to take him on.

Moreover, they revealed that he took a DNA test last week and the results are expected in the upcoming days ahead of their next legal fight.

Kirk is doing his best to ignore all of the noise around this case, and he is solely focused on saving his 17-year marriage to Rasheeda.

Secure that vibe at all times…. Wild Hearts Tee & Pants available in-store at @pressedatl & online at PRESSEDATL.COM hat #keithandjames 😜 A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

With that goal in mind, he has refused to acknowledge Kannon’s birthday and asked all of his children to help him get his wife back.

An insider recently shared: “Kirk has got four older kids, from before he was with Rasheeda, but they all see her as family, and they are just as upset about this split as their dad is. His daughter Kelsie is close with Rasheeda, and Kirk’s got her trying to change Rasheeda’s mind.”

The source added: “All the kids are working on her, they want her to give their dad another chance. He is using them to get to her and if anything will change her mind, they will.”

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta series are hoping that this storyline will come to an end in the coming weeks.