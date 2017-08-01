FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Jasmine Washington And Kirk Frost Are Ready For Crucial Weeks In Baby Kannon Case – How Will This Affect Rasheeda?

Mel Walker Posted On 08/01/2017
Jasmine Washington Kirk And Rasheeda FrostInstagram

Jasmine Washington has had enough with the waiting game and is trying to push Kirk Frost to take responsibility for his alleged baby, Kannon, who turned one less than a week ago.

In court documents that have leaked online, the 27-year-old aspirant rapper claims that she cannot take care of the child on her own and she wants Mr. Frost to step up financially.

Miss Washington may end up with over two thousand dollars per month in child support if the former rapper is the dad of the little boy.

In the papers, Washington claims that she is unemployed and her name was dragged in the dirt after the story came out.

What is interesting in this storyline, Washington has been trying to force the issue since January, and so far she does not have much to show for her attempts.

Rasheeda Frost’s husband did not take a paternity test on his hit reality show which could have helped answer the question: Who is Kannon’s father?

According to the latest reports coming from people close to the mother of one, the next court date is set for August 16, and she is ready to take him on.

Moreover, they revealed that he took a DNA test last week and the results are expected in the upcoming days ahead of their next legal fight.

Kirk is doing his best to ignore all of the noise around this case, and he is solely focused on saving his 17-year marriage to Rasheeda.

With that goal in mind, he has refused to acknowledge Kannon’s birthday and asked all of his children to help him get his wife back.

An insider recently shared: “Kirk has got four older kids, from before he was with Rasheeda, but they all see her as family, and they are just as upset about this split as their dad is. His daughter Kelsie is close with Rasheeda, and Kirk’s got her trying to change Rasheeda’s mind.”

The source added: “All the kids are working on her, they want her to give their dad another chance. He is using them to get to her and if anything will change her mind, they will.”

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta series are hoping that this storyline will come to an end in the coming weeks.

Post Views: 18,086

4 Comments

TinaMina
08/01/2017 at 3:20 pm
Reply

Wow Unbelievable, When I read Folks comments You’ll make Me SMDH cause it’s Not all Jasmine fault, Kirk is more to blame cause He’s the Married Man and she wasn’t the 1st Woman He cheated but if Rasheeda keep awarding Him for that BAD Behavior then Who are We to complain.. Feel Sorry for the Children cause they are they Innocent one’s.. Pray 4 them All..


noel boyd
08/01/2017 at 12:08 pm
Reply

Girl Girl Girl is what u are ruin Lives i dont know what to think of her ..Baby is Cute ..God did say Thou shall not kill ..But dang Girl u Knew this man was married …So u can do nothing but wait u made ur bed ..Deal with it …Pray Him And his Wife can Come to Desolve there Situation Him an You put his wife through ..You may aswell be a Independant Single Mom ..dont Depend on him to do u rite ijs


JP
08/01/2017 at 8:41 am
Reply

If she takes him back she’s a fool and will only make her look bad. The only think Kirk is upset about is being caught cheating again. Thanks spoil kids dont know about adult isdues they need to stay out of it. Their dad cheated with unprotected sex to boot….thats disgusting and dangerous…proves he doesn’t GAS about her or himself. Again you guys…this isn’t his first time cheating stop ignoring that fact…smh


    Cheryl
    08/01/2017 at 5:02 pm
    Reply

    Yes this entire situation is a mess they just need to get a blood test.

