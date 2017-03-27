Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese Welcome Their New Baby!

Jared Padalecki and his wife, Genevieve Cortese have just welcomed their third child into the world together, and they named it Odette Elliot!

The Gilmore Girls star, who is now 34, announced in November that the couple would be growing their family by one. He appeared on the show Live With Kelly and said, “I’m a father of two, and about to be a father of three in March.”

The couple had originally met during a recurring role in season 4 of his television show Supernatural in 2008. They were married in 2010 and had two sons together by that time, Thomas who is 4, and Sheperd is 2.

A couple of days before Cortese had given birth to Odette, she took to Instagram to show photos of their young children.

She included a photo of her reading in her house, “Truth be told, in less than 2 weeks Baby #3 will be entering the world and there will not be much time for casual reading. Trying to take the quiet time whenever I can lately,” she wrote. “How do you take your ‘me time?'”

Padalecki is currently filming the 12th season of Supernatural right now in Vancouver.

During a panel in Beverly Hills in July 2014, he opened up about the difficulties of balancing family and career. He said that after Supernatural he plans on backing off from business and be a full-time father rather than a full-time actor.

He plans on working a bit more sporadically as a producer. He went on to say he is incredibly diligent about protecting his “off-time” from work. Whenever he gets off work, he goes straight home to his family.

Jared Paladecki also said that right now he doesn’t have that balance because he is constantly working, but once he is done with the show he will be more prepared to raise the kids.