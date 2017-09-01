FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
leonardo dicaprio stephen king keanu reeves harrison ford gal gadot James Cameron emilia clarke will smith robert pattinson Patty Jenkins star wars ryan reynolds Tom Hardy daisy ridley elle fanning cate blanchett kevin hart angelina jolie Alicia Vikander Hailee Steinfeld liam hemsworth dakota johnson josh gad
Home » Movies

Jared Leto Reportedly Angered By Warner Bros.’ Plan To Create A Joker Origin Film Without Him

Barry Rice Posted On 09/01/2017
0
0


Jared Leto - JokerWarner Bros. Pictures

In last summer’s surprise hit, Suicide Squad, Jared Leto became the latest actor to put his spin on classic Batman villain the Joker. Leto is slated to reprise the role in at least three additional films, but one film he will not be starring in is Warner Bros.’ gritty new Joker origin film.

Last week, the surprising news hit that legendary filmmaker Martin Scorcese would be producing a new Joker standalone film set in the early 1980s.

The film, inspired by Scorsese’s early crime films, will be directed by The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips and will have no connection to Leto’s version of the character or the rest of the DC Extended Universe.

Today, reports have indicated that Warner Bros. is actually banking on Scorsese’s involvement to try and lure his frequent collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio, into taking on the role of the Joker.

One person who is reportedly very unhappy about all of these developments is Leto himself, who is said to have been “caught off guard” by the news.

In fact, Leto was so displeased that he complained loudly to his agents at CAA and is now being wooed by rival agency WME.

Warner Bros. has been desperate to duplicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has finally shown success with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Now, the studio is muddying the waters with plans to create a series of standalone films that will offer different, unconnected takes on classic characters.

In addition to the planned Joker film, there are persistent rumors that Matt Reeve’s upcoming film, The Batman, will also be a standalone with someone other than Ben Affleck in the starring role.

Advertisement

Leto is expected to return with his iteration of the Joker in Suicide Squad 2, spin-off Gotham City Sirens, and a Joker/Harley Quinn one-off film. The next film in the DCEU to hit theaters will be Justice League, arriving on November 17, 2017.

Post Views: 0

Read more about leonardo dicaprio jared leto martin scorsese suicide squad the joker todd phillips

Advertisement

You may also like
More Celebrities Donate To The Hurricane Relief Efforts After Leonardo DiCaprio Offers $1 Million For Victims Of Hurricane Harvey
08/31/2017
New ‘Blade Runner’ Short Film With Jared Leto Fills In The Gaps Between ‘Blade Runner’ And Its Upcoming Sequel
08/30/2017
Leonardo DiCaprio Donates $1 Million To Victims of Hurricane Harvey!
08/30/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *