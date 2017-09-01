Jared Leto Reportedly Angered By Warner Bros.’ Plan To Create A Joker Origin Film Without Him

In last summer’s surprise hit, Suicide Squad, Jared Leto became the latest actor to put his spin on classic Batman villain the Joker. Leto is slated to reprise the role in at least three additional films, but one film he will not be starring in is Warner Bros.’ gritty new Joker origin film.

Last week, the surprising news hit that legendary filmmaker Martin Scorcese would be producing a new Joker standalone film set in the early 1980s.

The film, inspired by Scorsese’s early crime films, will be directed by The Hangover‘s Todd Phillips and will have no connection to Leto’s version of the character or the rest of the DC Extended Universe.

Today, reports have indicated that Warner Bros. is actually banking on Scorsese’s involvement to try and lure his frequent collaborator, Leonardo DiCaprio, into taking on the role of the Joker.

One person who is reportedly very unhappy about all of these developments is Leto himself, who is said to have been “caught off guard” by the news.

In fact, Leto was so displeased that he complained loudly to his agents at CAA and is now being wooed by rival agency WME.

Warner Bros. has been desperate to duplicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has finally shown success with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Wonder Woman.

Now, the studio is muddying the waters with plans to create a series of standalone films that will offer different, unconnected takes on classic characters.

In addition to the planned Joker film, there are persistent rumors that Matt Reeve’s upcoming film, The Batman, will also be a standalone with someone other than Ben Affleck in the starring role.

Leto is expected to return with his iteration of the Joker in Suicide Squad 2, spin-off Gotham City Sirens, and a Joker/Harley Quinn one-off film. The next film in the DCEU to hit theaters will be Justice League, arriving on November 17, 2017.