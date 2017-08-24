Jared Leto Is On Tinder?

It’s not fake news, Jared Leto uses Tinder. The 45-year-old actor who performed on the classic, Requiem For A Dream, said to E! News today with the hosts, Catt Sadler, Carissa Culiner, and Justin Sylvester that he uses the app because of his incredibly busy work life.

He said, “it’s called Tinder.”

The hosts were shocked.

Although the performer joked he was using it merely to get a little intelligence in case he wants to buy “stock of the company,” we can’t help but wonder if we can find him on the dating service.

All jokes aside, Leto is super busy these days and has no time for philandering.

Not only that, he enjoys his career, so it’s more important to him to work because he loves it.

He would rather write a song, finish a piece of content, or do something he’s excited about than party.

Not only that, him and his band, Thirty Seconds To Mars, have been busy working on their upcoming album.

They just released a new track called, “Walk On Water,” which they intend to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Yes, Jared is certainly a busy man these days.

We just found out on Wednesday he will be working on a Suicide Squad spin-off film following his escapades as the Joker.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa will write the script for the new movie for Warner Brother’s Pictures. A source previously said to the magazine that it would be a “criminal love story,” and even an “insane and twisted” love story. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?