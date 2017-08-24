FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jim carrey jennifer aniston katy perry amy schumer blake shelton mark wahlberg johnny depp amal clooney tom cruise Tori Spelling bill cosby justin bieber chrissy teigen Kate Hudson Lil Scrappy Eniko Parrish leah remini tina fey meghan markle kristen stewart justin theroux nina dobrev cole sprouse
Home » Hollywood

Jared Leto Is On Tinder?

Todd Malm Posted On 08/24/2017
0
100 Views
0


Jared LetoSource: DenOfGeek.com

It’s not fake news, Jared Leto uses Tinder. The 45-year-old actor who performed on the classic, Requiem For A Dream, said to E! News today with the hosts, Catt Sadler, Carissa Culiner, and Justin Sylvester that he uses the app because of his incredibly busy work life.

He said, “it’s called Tinder.”

The hosts were shocked.

Although the performer joked he was using it merely to get a little intelligence in case he wants to buy “stock of the company,” we can’t help but wonder if we can find him on the dating service.

All jokes aside, Leto is super busy these days and has no time for philandering.

Not only that, he enjoys his career, so it’s more important to him to work because he loves it.

He would rather write a song, finish a piece of content, or do something he’s excited about than party.

Not only that, him and his band, Thirty Seconds To Mars, have been busy working on their upcoming album.

They just released a new track called, “Walk On Water,” which they intend to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Yes, Jared is certainly a busy man these days.

We just found out on Wednesday he will be working on a Suicide Squad spin-off film following his escapades as the Joker.

Advertisement

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa will write the script for the new movie for Warner Brother’s Pictures. A source previously said to the magazine that it would be a “criminal love story,” and even an “insane and twisted” love story. Sounds exciting, doesn’t it?

Post Views: 100

Read more about jared leto Tinder

Advertisement

You may also like
Martin Scorsese Producing ‘Gritty’ New Joker Origin Movie!
08/22/2017
Jared Leto, Blink 182 And Gavin Rossdale Pay Their Tribute To Chester Bennington
07/23/2017
Here’s What Jared Leto Thinks About Collaborating With Kanye West
07/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *