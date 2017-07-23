Jared Leto, Blink 182 And Gavin Rossdale Pay Their Tribute To Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington’s tragic death left scars on his loved ones, but also affected some big names in the music industry. Stars including Jared Leto, Blink 182 and Gavin Rossdale went online to pay tribute to the 41-year-old Linkin Park frontman.

Jared chose Twitter to pay his last respects to Chester, saying that when he thinks about the singer, he remembers his laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent.

The Thirty Seconds To Mars frontman also added that Bennington had an absolutely unforgettable voice – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.

The 45-years old singer went on to offer his condolences to the musician’s family, friends, band and fans, before closing with a touching thought – ‘A tragic loss of an absolute legend.’

Blink 182, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, opted for canceling their upcoming tour with Linkin Park.

Their ‘Welcome To Blinkin Park’ tour next weekend may be gone, but Chester will never disappear for Blink 182, convinced that his incredible talent and voice will live on through Linkin Park songs.

After sending their condolences to everybody affected by the loss, the band offered refunds to those who had purchased tickets to the cancelled tour.

Gavin Rossdale is another big name who seemed really down by Chester’s death. The 51-year-old Bush star talked about the tragedy to his crowd during a Hammond, Indiana gig on Thursday night, remembering the last time he saw Bennington and feeling sorry that the Linkin Park’s frontman had to deal with this type of issues on his own.

Gavin sent a message to all his fans, saying that they all should be good to themselves. Chester’s suicide has surely left many questions unanswered about what determined him to take his own life.