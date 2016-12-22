Janice Dickinson Slams Kendall Jenner And Kim Kardashian

Janice Dickinson and the Kardashian/Jenner squad will certainly not be spending Christmas together. Kim Kardashian and her entire family are easy targets, and Mrs. Dickinson is very aware of that and took full advantage of it while appearing on “The Tomorrow Show” with Keven Undergaro. Dickinson, who describes herself as the first supermodel, did not pass up the opportunity to talk about the It Girl in the modeling industry at the moment – Kendall Jenner. The young model, who started out as a cast member of the series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” has branched out in a very successful way.

In less than two years, Jenner has taken the industry by storm, she is the face of Estée Lauder, Calvin Klein, and has graced the covers of LOVE and Vogue. Her dream came true this year when she was asked to walk for Victoria’s Secret annual show.

She also sashayed wearing Chanel, Prada, and Gucci at New York and Paris Fashion weeks and all that success has angered a few, case in point – Dickinson. The modeling legend slammed Jenner by saying that she is a reality star with an odd body who does not deserve the gigs she is getting.

The star of “Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency” said she does not believe that Jenner, who is a “sweet girl,” has what it takes to earn the title of supermodel.

The 61-year-old said: “I don’t think she’s a supermodel, I don’t. … Give me a break. You think that’s supermodel? That is not supermodel. She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.”

After bashing Jenner, the former “America’s Next Top Model” judge turned her attention to Kanye West’s wife, and she had a few choice words for her too.

Dickinson said she wanted to throw up upon seeing the cover of the Vogue issue in April 2014, which featured Kardashian in a wedding gown along with her then-fiancé, West. The cover caused an uproar then, and many people threatened to cancel their subscription to the fashion bible.

Dickinson made it clear that she was among those who were angry at Vogue. She stated: “Kim Kardashian made the cover of Vogue which made me want to vomit. It was crazy. They’re not models! They’re reality TV stars! You know modeling is extremely hard work you have to have perfect proportions. The Kardashians do not have couture proportion.”

She concluded the interview by saying that all of the Jenner/Kardashian sisters have plastic butts.