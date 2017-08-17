Janet Jackson’s Tour Creative Director Reveals The Star’s Secrets For An Enviable Body Just Seven Months After Giving Birth!

Janet Jackson’s upcoming State of the World Tour creative director Gil Duldulao revealed everything fans wanted to know about the singer’s preparations, as well as the secrets of her amazing post-baby bod.

The man stated that ever since he started working with the singer over ten years ago, her work ethic has remained unchanged, including now after giving birth to her first child at the beginning of this year.

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

The tour is set to start in Lafayette, Louisiana on September 7.

And while the big day is approaching Jackson and her entire team are spending up to 16 hours a day perfecting every choreography, transition, and staging.

Duldulao explained how a typical rehearsal day is scheduled.

Apparently, as soon as Jackson arrives at the studio in the morning she and her backup dancers build stamina by working out for an hour with a personal trainer

Then, the creative director does his thing and discusses and plans staging with the team.

In the afternoon, the man supervises the rehearsal of the performance from beginning to end.

Duldulao also revealed that he sometimes calls out one of the dancers and asks them to do a whole routine by themselves in front of the crew and Jackson.

The said dancer is recorded so they can go back, watch their performance and correct every little mistake.

In the evening, the entire team rehearses the show back to back once again.

This close to the tour they start repeating the almost two hours long show five times in a row until everything is perfect.

At around 11 P.M. when everyone goes home, Jackson and some of the dancers hop on the treadmill.

It’s a never-ending, intense work but the results are amazing.

Besides, now we know why Janet looks so in shape just a few months after she gave birth to her baby boy.

Of course, the creative director explained that a healthy diet is also imposed and Jackson is super strict on herself to follow it to a T.