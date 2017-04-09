Janet Jackson’s Marriage To Husband Wissam Al Mana Was Doomed Early Because Of Clash Of Culture

Janet Jackson and her billionaire husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana, have shocked the entertainment world over the weekend when they announced that after welcoming a son named Eissa Al Mana in January they were getting a divorce.

The outcome was surprising for those who did not analyze the marriage in the first place. Some people are now saying that the union was doomed from the start.

Different reasons back this assumption.

First, there is the obvious age difference. The pop music legend is turning 51 in May, while her estranged spouse is just 42 years old. We have to include in this section the fact that Jackson had two failed marriages before this one.

Here is what the legendary entertainer had to say on those breakups: “I thought I was jinxed. Maybe marriage isn’t for me? Maybe it’s my fault it never works.”

Al Mana was never married before getting with Jackson.

Secondly, Jackson is a music star that built half of a career on being an appealing and liberated woman. Her businessman of a husband has a more conservative background and was born in Qatar, a Muslim-majority country.

The clash of culture did not play well in some circles and contributed in tearing the couple apart. Although she made some efforts by dressing up in a more conventional way and being less provocative during her shows, the birth of her first child brought back the differences to the surface.

Last year, rumors surfaced online suggesting that Jackson was considering a conversion to the Muslim faith, but they were never confirmed.

All of this cacophony amplified when the new parents could not agree on how to raise the child. An insider revealed: “Janet thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy.”

The third straw that broke the camel’s back, it is the way Al Mana reacted when 86-year-old Katherine Jackson came to visit her daughter in London to meet her grandchild and get away from her personal drama in Los Angeles. Janet’s hubby showed no real interest in the situation.

A chatty spy explained: “That’s when Janet made her decision that there was no turning back,’ an insider told American media yesterday. ‘She was worried about her mother — and Wissam showed little to no concern.”

Some experts predict the custody battle could get messy if the father is willing to put his huge net worth on the line.