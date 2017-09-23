Janet Jackson’s Estranged Husband Wissam Al Mana Wanted Her To Be A ‘Traditional’ Wife

Details about Janet Jackson’s failed romance with Wissam Al Mana have surfaced, and they are not pretty.

Recently, the pop star’s brother, Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson, came out to say that she was living a hellish situation with the billionaire.

The singer and businessman wed in 2012 and welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, in January of 2017 and filed for divorce a few weeks later.

According to Randy, Al Mana was very abusive towards the mega entertainer and often called her degrading names like “b*tch” even during her pregnancy.

Randy sat down with PEOPLE and stated that Al Mana attempted to break Janet and added: “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being (made to feel like) a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a (bi*ch) every day.”

Lawyers for Al Mana were quick to issue a no comment statement that read: “He is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response.”

It went on to say: “The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

A source claimed that Janet filed for divorce because her husband wanted her to be a wife who respects Muslim traditions and to retire from music.

The insider told Us Weekly: “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.”

The person added: “Wissam is said to have wanted a traditional wife who stuck with Muslim traditions. Janet felt like she could not be herself anymore. The restrictions flowed into her career as well. Though she canceled her Unbreakable World Tour in April 2016 to focus on her pregnancy, Janet felt like her music was suffering, and she resented Wissam.”

The insider continued with: “She could not settle down and be what he wanted. She put her foot down and said no. Janet wanted to get her life back.”

Advertisement

One thing is clear; she has made the right move for her career, her State of the World Tour is doing great.