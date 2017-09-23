FREE NEWSLETTER
Janet Jackson’s Estranged Husband Wissam Al Mana Wanted Her To Be A ‘Traditional’ Wife

Mel Walker Posted On 09/23/2017
Janet Jackson Wissam Al Mana AbuseInstagram

Details about Janet Jackson’s failed romance with Wissam Al Mana have surfaced, and they are not pretty.

Recently, the pop star’s brother, Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson, came out to say that she was living a hellish situation with the billionaire.

The singer and businessman wed in 2012 and welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, in January of 2017 and filed for divorce a few weeks later.

According to Randy, Al Mana was very abusive towards the mega entertainer and often called her degrading names like “b*tch” even during her pregnancy.

Randy sat down with PEOPLE and stated that Al Mana attempted to break Janet and added: “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being (made to feel like) a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a (bi*ch) every day.”

Lawyers for Al Mana were quick to issue a no comment statement that read: “He is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response.”

It went on to say: “The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the well-being and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.”

A source claimed that Janet filed for divorce because her husband wanted her to be a wife who respects Muslim traditions and to retire from music.

The insider told Us Weekly: “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.”

The person added: “Wissam is said to have wanted a traditional wife who stuck with Muslim traditions. Janet felt like she could not be herself anymore. The restrictions flowed into her career as well. Though she canceled her Unbreakable World Tour in April 2016 to focus on her pregnancy, Janet felt like her music was suffering, and she resented Wissam.”

The insider continued with: “She could not settle down and be what he wanted. She put her foot down and said no. Janet wanted to get her life back.”

One thing is clear; she has made the right move for her career, her State of the World Tour is doing great.

2 Comments

Kimberly mastin
09/23/2017 at 2:04 am
Reply

Good for her but don’t get why she married someone with totally different lifestyle and religion. Who knows but lesson learned I guess.


    mmafoso
    10/11/2017 at 2:38 am
    Reply

    She knew what she was getting into by marrying a man with different religion. sometimes we wanna test and go but getting married? that should have been deeply discussed

