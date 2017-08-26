Janet Jackson Will Tell Her Recent Life Story On The ‘State Of The World Tour’

Janet Jackson is a hot mama, according to a new interview from one of her closest friends, tour creative director Gil Duldulao.

She is also a changed woman who is more dedicated than ever to prove herself as a single mother and iconic entertainer.

In the past eight months, Jackson has been through a lot. She became a first-time mom and saw her marriage to billionaire Wissam Al Mana crumble.

The changes in Jackson’s life will be front and center in the concept of her “State of the World Tour.”

Duldulao explained: “You will see a lot of her journey through concept and creative direction on how and what takes place at certain times of her life to get to this place [she is at] now, and I think that is beautiful.”

He went on to say that Jackson has used the life-changing events as motivation to get to her better self.

He shared: “Despite how life has changed for her … if anything, she is even more dedicated and more focused for some reason. That is just the professional she is. If she loves what she does—and she loves being on stage — the work ethic does not change. I think just timing of the day is different, but other than that; she is still going strong.”

Since giving birth to baby Eissa, Jackson has gone on what is described as a rigorous diet where only healthy fruits and vegetables are allowed and no meat because she is a vegetarian.

The famous entertainer is working overtime to deliver epic performances during the “State of the World Tour” that will launch in a matter of weeks.

The diva puts in 16 hours per day where she rehearses the routines over and over until night falls.

However, her day is not over – after rehearsal, she hits the gym for about 45 minutes, goes to bed and starts back the next day.

The “Nasty” singer is heading on the road on September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana with baby Eissa by her side.

According to Duldulao, the “Rhythm Nation” singer has dropped all the baby weight and is very skinny, but she keeps working out to be in the best shape possible.

Duldulao confessed: “She is dedicated.I mean, she is really strict with her diet.”

He added: “Honestly, I told her…’You’re skinny. You are really thin. So, if anything, I think we are going to have to have some seamstresses on hand to bring [the costumes] in more. Because she is losing weight every day. I am telling her, ‘Girl, you are skinny. Are you sure [you do not want to wear this]?'”

After embarking on the 56-city concert series across the United States, she is expected to bring her massive tour to Europe.