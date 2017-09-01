Janet Jackson Will Flaunt Post-Baby Body During ‘State Of The World Tour’

Janet Jackson is going show off her hot post-baby body in a series of lavish and skin-tight costumes on her upcoming State of the World Tour and fans are thrilled by the news.

Earlier this year, Jackson and her Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, filed for divorce just weeks after welcoming their first child – a baby boy named Eissa.

The 51-year-old singer wasted no time and jumped into a grueling workout routine and rigorous diet.

According to the diva’s pal and creative director Gil Duldulao, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” and “Together Again” artist has dropped more than 60 pounds.

She is super thin, and her famous abs are back.

Jackson’s enviable post-baby body will be on full display in headline-making attires on her tour.

Duldulao is working for the Good Times and Fame actress to have costumes made by the top designers.

He explained: “Honestly, I told her — I was like, ‘You are skinny. You are really thin. So, if anything, I think we are going to have to have some seamstresses on hand to bring [the costumes] in more. Because she is losing weight every day. I am telling her, ‘Girl, you are skinny. Are you sure [you do not want to wear this]?'”

A person close to the “Nasty and “Rhythm Nation” singer spoke to Radar and revealed that the entertainer plans to get raunchy and wild on stage as she used to do on her past tours.

#janetjackson ✨ A post shared by Janet Jackson Fanpage (@x.janetjackson) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Expect her to bring fans on stage for steamy moments with her.

The insider claimed: “The show is going to be so hot they may have to ban kids. Janet is planning a bevy of sexy moves that will include lap dances, where she will pull random fans — male and female — on stage for some white-hot fun. Her fans will get everything they have been previously accustomed to — and more.”

Duldulao further explained that Jackson is more determined than ever to deliver the show of a lifetime.

Congratulations to my girl @teyanataylor on winning her award for "Best Dance/Choreography Video" last night as Janet had won the same award at the VMAs in 1995. Teyana also paid homage to Janet as well, what a coincidence ! She truly deserved it #teyanataylor #janetjackson 😍👏🏾 A post shared by Janet Jackson Fanpage (@x.janetjackson) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

He stated: “Despite how life has changed for her… If anything, she is even more dedicated and more focused for some reason. That’s just the professional she is. If she loves what she does — and she loves being onstage — the work ethic does not change. I think just timing of the day is different, but other than that, she’s still going strong.”

State of the World Tour will launch on September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana