Janet Jackson Was And Still Is Abused By Her Former Husband, Brother Randy Claims

Nick Markus Posted On 09/12/2017
janet jacksonSource: huffingtonpost.com

Janet Jackson’s sibling Randy has decided to tell-all on his sister’s mysterious marriage to her now estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana. The man revealed that he was quite abusive towards her during a recent interview.

‘It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h every day. There were things like that. That is what she went through,’ Randy claimed.

As you may be aware, back in April, the singer and the father of her child split, three months after they welcomed son Eissa.

Randy recalled how he asked her to move out and come live with him instead or else he’d come to her and Wissam’s house and raise hell.

Despite the fact that she got mad at him for saying that, he was determined to save her from the unfortunate situation no matter what.

Since she filed for divorce, Janet has been finally leaning more on her family, especially on her brother Randy.

During her Houston concert this past weekend, Janet Jackson broke down in tears while performing What About – a song talking about abusive relationships.

Randy explained that what the fans witnessed was her breaking down thinking about what she went through.

However, according to him, the abuse is not even over as she and Wissam still meet a lot to co-parent their baby and he still verbally mistreats her whenever they are together.

Read more about janet jackson wissam al mana

4 Comments

Jan's #1 fan @ Clearview
09/12/2017 at 9:40 pm
Reply

Jan is my favorite artist if it is true her husband is probably jealous and trying to be an alpha male if he knew what is good he would worship her for the queen that she is. She is the mother vessel that carried his blood into manifest. She is beautiful and talented I am so glad that we both were pregnant with our first son at the same time. I would love for our sons to have a playdate. So Jan if you read this I am praying for you and your strength to be the best mother and person you can be look less of those who may hurt you, You are a star. Happy mother hood. Find me Jan please


Lilita
09/12/2017 at 6:28 pm
Reply

Don’t fall to abuse, more women need to speak about it come out your are a queen


Coco
09/12/2017 at 5:29 pm
Reply

Why stay so long and then turn around and have a baby? Ijs she’s a Janet Jackson and in control of her own life.I mean I wouldn’t have a baby then. Thats just me.


Kay
09/12/2017 at 5:24 pm
Reply

You just never know what a person is going through. I’m glad she was smart about leaving fast. Good for her!


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *