Janet Jackson Was And Still Is Abused By Her Former Husband, Brother Randy Claims

Janet Jackson’s sibling Randy has decided to tell-all on his sister’s mysterious marriage to her now estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana. The man revealed that he was quite abusive towards her during a recent interview.

‘It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h every day. There were things like that. That is what she went through,’ Randy claimed.

As you may be aware, back in April, the singer and the father of her child split, three months after they welcomed son Eissa.

Randy recalled how he asked her to move out and come live with him instead or else he’d come to her and Wissam’s house and raise hell.

Despite the fact that she got mad at him for saying that, he was determined to save her from the unfortunate situation no matter what.

Since she filed for divorce, Janet has been finally leaning more on her family, especially on her brother Randy.

During her Houston concert this past weekend, Janet Jackson broke down in tears while performing What About – a song talking about abusive relationships.

Randy explained that what the fans witnessed was her breaking down thinking about what she went through.

However, according to him, the abuse is not even over as she and Wissam still meet a lot to co-parent their baby and he still verbally mistreats her whenever they are together.