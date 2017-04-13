Janet Jackson Spotted Moving Out After Splitting From Her Billionaire Husband!

Janet Jackson was seen moving out of her London home recently after reportedly changing the locks at her New York pad in order to keep her now ex-husband out.

According to reports, Michael Jackson’s sister asked for the locks at her Trump International pad to be changed weeks before her split from her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana was made public.

“She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him,” one source close to Jackson stated.

As fans may already know, the seemingly happy couple decided to end their marriage just a few months after giving birth to their son.

“Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways,” another insider revealed last week.

It was also revealed that the mother is going to take care of the baby while the father is going to focus on being a good CEO to his multinational Al Mana business.

Before the break-up was officially confirmed, rumors started that their marriage was close to crumbling after the singer was seen stepping out without wearing her wedding ring.

However, many people thought the speculations were unfounded because the love between them seemed stronger than anything. Other speculations stated that Jackson may have converted to Islam for him back in 2012 when they got married.

Now, some insiders have revealed that the divorce may turn very ugly because of its high stakes. The man is worth four times more than Janet!

This is going to be Jackson’s third divorce after also ending it with singer James DeBarge in 1984 and back-up dancer, Rene Elizondo back in 1991.

Do you think their marital problems could have been fixed for the sake of the newborn?