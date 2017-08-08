Janet Jackson Shows Off Post-Baby Body As She Rehearses For Upcoming Tour – Plans To Take Infant Along

The new mother is ready to get back to work! Janet Jackson is preparing for her upcoming tour that is set to start this September, and it’s been no more than nine months since she welcomed her baby son.

This morning, the singer took to social media to share a picture of herself practicing the choreo for the tour.

In the photo, the star wore a loose-fitted black outfit, and it was pretty visible that Janet has managed to lose all of the pregnancy weight already.

Jackson looks in top shape and is ready to get back to her career.

‘Hey, you guys. I am so excited for the State of the World tour. We are in rehearsal mode. See you guys in one month!’ she captioned the snap.

As fans may already be aware, back in July, it was reported that Janet moved back to Los Angeles to be closer to her family after divorcing her husband.

One source has told us that the mother of one has already managed to lose 65 pounds, adding that she will offer her audience the same energy and passion music fans have come to expect from her on September 7, when her tour kicks.

Now that the star has split from husband Al Mana, she allegedly plans to take their baby along on tour.

An insider revealed that, as expected, touring with such a young baby might be an issue but she is hoping for the best.

Besides, Jackson’s brother, Randy, will also accompany her on the road to help her take care of his nephew.

The insider added that Randy has been her main source of moral support through it all and she completely trusts him with the child as well.

Are you ready for Janet Jackson’s comeback?