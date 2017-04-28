Janet Jackson Pockets $200 Million Following Split Form Billionaire Husband Thanks To This Prenup Loophole!

It seemed like a tragic breakup considering the couple not only looked happy and in love but also because they have a newborn together when they decided to split.

As fans may already know, Janet Jackson and her now former husband filed for a divorce not too long ago. If we think positively, however, Michael Jackson’s sister is not doing so badly after ending it with her billionaire baby daddy.

It turns out that Janet has managed to get out of the Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, no less that a whopping $200 million following the divorce! How did it happen? Well, the reason is simple – she gave birth to his child!

That’s it! Fortunately for Janet, the diva made the man sign a prenup before they became husband and wife and now that the relationship is over, she gets to keep a significant chunk of his fortune.

According to the prenup documents, the law warranted the pop star $200 million if their marriage lasted at least five years!

However, sources close to the now estranged couple revealed that the billionaire agreed to give her double that amount if she gave him a child.

Back in January 2017, the year they were celebrating five years since they united their destinies in secret, Janet gave birth to their baby boy!

On April 10, news of their split made way to the press!

If we didn’t know any better, we’d think she planned it! The timing was perfect!

Do you think Janet Jackson married the billionaire for the money or is it all a coincidence? Let us know in the comment section down below!