Janet Jackson Pictured With Baby Eissa In New York Amid Divorce From Billionaire Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson and baby Eissa left London on Monday for New York City.

The paparazzi snapped several pictures of the little boy, and he is a cutie pie.

Jackson looked comfortable and chic in an all-black outfit while her 6-month-old son was dressed in gray pants, a matching hoodie, and white sneakers.

This is the first time the infant is visiting the United States.

The pop star was very protective of her only child; she could be seen at the airport holding him very tightly.

Wissam Al Mana’s soon-to-be ex-wife was even singing to her baby to keep him calm.

A source spoke to PEOPLE and said Jackson is in the Big Apple on business.

The entertainer is gearing up to launch her “State of the World Tour” on September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Jackson and her crew will zig-zag across 56 cities with the last show set for Atlanta, Georgia on December 17.

A close source to Jackson revealed: “Janet flew to N.Y.C. with the baby and small entourage, including a bodyguard. She is very hands-on and carried the baby the whole way through the airport. Eissa is adorable, and Janet looked great. Happy and in great shape. She is in N.Y.C. for business meetings concerning her upcoming tour.”

Jackson abruptly canceled her much-anticipated tour back in April 2016, when she announced her pregnancy in a touching video message to fans.

Janet Jackson smiles happily as she brings baby Eissa home to New York for first time (Photo via Theimagedirect.com) #janetjackson A post shared by Ramses F. (@kingramsestha1) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

She said back then: “My husband and I are planning our family, so I am going to have to delay the tour. Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up. Doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

As she prepares for the “State of the World Tour,” she is also going through a very public divorce.

Jackson, 51, and Al Mana, 42, ended their marriage shortly after Eissa was born.

According to sources, the billionaire became too controlling.

Jackson broke the divorce news in a statement that read: “I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court, and the rest is in God’s hands,”

A family friend said Jackson still loves her husband and they will focus on the baby’s well-being.

The tipster claimed: “He is the most beautiful person in the world. Janet really trusts Wissam, and he trusts her. She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

Advertisement

Will you be checking Jackson’s tour?