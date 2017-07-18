Janet Jackson Moves Back To Los Angeles With Infant Son To Be Close To Family

According to new reports, Janet Jackson is moving back to the West Coast. A source close to the 51-year-old singer stated she has returned to Los Angeles, California with her 6-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana.

The insider explained that Los Angeles always felt like home for Janet and that she enjoys being close to her loved ones.

‘It is especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone’s so happy to have her back home,’ the source added.

In addition, upon her return to Los Angeles, Jackson has also started working on the final preparations for her State of the World tour.

Naturally, preparing for such a big event means getting into shape and the new mother has already lost over 65 pounds.

‘She’ll hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts on Sept. 7,’ the insider dished.

It looks like the singer is really busy these days!

Aside from her upcoming tour and being a full-time mother, Jackson is also in negotiations on a documentary that will show what goes on behind the scenes of her tour as well as in her life, both as a performer and as a new mom.

It sounds like even without the help and support of her now estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, the star is doing just fine.

Advertisement

Are you excited for Janet’s tour and documentary?