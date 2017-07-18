FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
janet jackson r. kelly drake beyonce jay-z t.i. aaron carter adele blake shelton nicki minaj 21 Savage tiny Chance The Rapper mariah carey miley cyrus ariana grande kanye west Dr. Dre Eric Benet Keyshia Cole 2 chainz jaden smith Lorde
Home » Music

Janet Jackson Moves Back To Los Angeles With Infant Son To Be Close To Family

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/18/2017
0
0


janet jacksonSource: etonline.com

According to new reports, Janet Jackson is moving back to the West Coast. A source close to the 51-year-old singer stated she has returned to Los Angeles, California with her 6-month-old son, Eissa Al Mana.

The insider explained that Los Angeles always felt like home for Janet and that she enjoys being close to her loved ones.

‘It is especially important to her because she wants her son to have a close relationship with her mother and family. Everyone’s so happy to have her back home,’ the source added.

In addition, upon her return to Los Angeles, Jackson has also started working on the final preparations for her State of the World tour.

Naturally, preparing for such a big event means getting into shape and the new mother has already lost over 65 pounds.

‘She’ll hit the stage with the passion and fire that her fans have come to expect from her when her tour starts on Sept. 7,’ the insider dished.

It looks like the singer is really busy these days!

Aside from her upcoming tour and being a full-time mother, Jackson is also in negotiations on a documentary that will show what goes on behind the scenes of her tour as well as in her life, both as a performer and as a new mom.

It sounds like even without the help and support of her now estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, the star is doing just fine.

Advertisement

Are you excited for Janet’s tour and documentary?

Post Views: 0

Read more about janet jackson

Advertisement

You may also like
Janet Jackson And Billionaire Husband Wissam Al Mana Working On Custody Agreement For Baby Eissa
07/12/2017
Janet Jackson Pictured With Baby Eissa In New York Amid Divorce From Billionaire Wissam Al Mana
07/11/2017
Joe Jackson – The Father Of Janet And Michael – Is Ok After Car Accident
06/30/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *