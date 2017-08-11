Janet Jackson Lost 60 Pounds And Is Ready For The ‘State Of The World Tour’ – Wissam Al Mana Divorce Is Still Being Handled Smoothly

Bye baby weight! Janet Jackson has shed almost all of the weight since giving birth to baby Eissa Al Mana about six months ago.

Jackson delighted her fans by showing off her new sexy body in a new picture on social media.

Via Twitter, the pop star shared a snapshot where she is dressed in black from head to toe during a dance rehearsal.

The long orange/brown hair is back, and so is her fabulous figure.

The mother of one has dropped over 60 pounds since the arrival of her gorgeous baby boy.

A close source to the entertainer revealed that she is a perfectionist and has been sweating day and night for her upcoming “State of the World Tour.”

The concert series will launch in Lafayette, Louisiana, on September 7.

The tour will zigzag across America before heading to Europe.

Baby Eissa will be with his mom as she travels on two continents.

A close source to the 51-year-old singer said she has been rehearsing “almost 15, 16 hours” a day to make sure she gives her fans the best tour ever.

The insider revealed: “It is a grueling schedule, but she is up to the task. She wants to blow the crowd away. She will be perfection like her brother, Michael. She is all about the showmanship.”

The person with knowledge of the story said she has about ten more pounds to shed before September and added: “She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some. It is possible that she could lose another 10 pounds before the start of the tour.”

The same source went on to explain that Jackson is happy to be back in California where her son is meeting his maternal family for the first time.

The tipster shared: “She is happy to be back in the states in L.A. where she learned about music and performing with her brothers, and it was important for her to give this experience to her son. She wants baby Eissa to know her family.”

Jackson has never been so happy in her life, and she owes that to her baby boy, according to the family friend.

The pal revealed: “Janet was in great spirits. She was a very doting mother. She looked amazing. She has slimmed down and ready for her tour.”

The source reassured Jackson’s fans by saying that her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, who is in London, England, is a wonderful father who supports her decision.

They are supposedly great friends, they communicate, and he still showers her with love and gifts.

For her birthday, he surprised her with hundreds of roses and other rare and expensive flowers.