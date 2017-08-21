Janet Jackson Is Super Thin And Ready For ‘State Of The World Tour,’ Says Pal Gil Duldulao

Janet Jackson is thin, well, skinny at this point; according to the one man, who has been by her side and working hard for 16 hours per day.

Gil Duldulao is a close friend of the pop star; he is also the creative director for her upcoming “State of the World Tour.”

The highly-anticipated 56-city tour will launch on September 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana with stops all across the U.S. before moving to Europe.

Mr. Duldulao recently sat down with the media and explained that since welcoming baby Eissa and filing for divorce from Wissam Al Mana, Jackson had been focused on one thing – giving her adoring fans the show of a lifetime.

To accomplish that goal, the mother of one has been working out, rehearsing, dancing – rinse and repeat seven days a week.

The result, Jackson is in the best shape of her life. Duldulao said: “She is dedicated. I mean, she is really strict with her diet.”

The professional said the entertainer has a great body and is expected to wear some mind-blowing costumes for her shows.

He added: “Honestly, I told her — I was like, ‘You are skinny. You are really thin. So, if anything, I think we are going to have to have some seamstresses on hand to bring [the costumes] in more. Because she is losing weight every day. I am telling her, ‘Girl, you are skinny. Are you sure [you do not want to wear this]?'”

He also explained how motherhood had transformed the diva.

Duldulao shared: “And I think when it comes to motherhood, you will see how [Janet] has matured as a woman onstage. You will see a lot of her journey through concept and creative direction on how and what takes place at certain times of her life to get to this place [she is at] now, and I think that is beautiful.”

He also gave a preview of what to expect on tour.

He revealed: “Whether it be content, video, staging, different songs in the set list and playing with different sounds, certain sections with the musical director, costume changes… The fans clearly will get a show.”

Hey u guys. I'm so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!

Via Instagram, Jackson showed off her new figure and told her fans: “Hey, u guys. I am so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”

One supporter replied by: “Can’t wait. Can we get ” On and On” on the setlist for State of the World.”

Another shared: “Awesome can’t wait.JJ has and will always be the queen!!! Best wishes!”

