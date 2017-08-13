Janet Jackson Is More Confident After Giving Birth To Baby Eissa – She Is Ready To Stun On ‘The State Of The World’ Tour

Baby Eissa has given Janet Jackson an abundance of joy that has empowered her to conquer the music world again.

A few days ago, Jackson shared a beautiful picture on social media that sent a clear message – the old Janet is back.

In the snapshot, Preston Meneses can be seen hitting some dance moves with the pop star.

The controversial, political, and energetic singer is hard at work on her upcoming tour dubbed “The State of the World” tour.

She has been rehearsing up to 16 hours per day, according to sources close to her camp.

After the photo had surfaced, Jackson’s famous makeup artist Meneses did a brief interview where he revealed that she is more than ready.

Meneses, a former dancer, also confirmed the rumors that despite going through a divorce with billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, Jackson is in a happy place.

Jackson and Al Mana surprised the world in January by announcing their split just weeks after welcoming their first child, son Eissa.

Meneses also shared that she is loving motherhood and embraces her status of a single mom.

Meneses explained: “I think Janet is ready! She is happy and is in good spirits. I think the world is going to get something really special from her.”

Another source had the following to say: “Janet is the happiest she has ever been in life, baby Eissa has really made her complete, and she is the most amazing mother. At first, Janet really struggled with fatigue, but she is fully recovered now, and back to pre-baby energy levels.”

Meneses claims that Jackson is determined more than ever to deliver an extraordinary tour to her fans.

He stated: “She is really excited. We all are—a lot of us have been working together for years so when we come together, it is just like being with your family and when you work with your family, things just come easy, and it is a wonderful experience. Right now, I just feel like the universe put us all together for another moment. I think it is going to be a very successful tour.”

He added: “The tour rehearsals have been going on for a few weeks now and have been going really well. They are in there all day. I am lucky, so I will come when I can. I come in between my other clients and what not, but they have been in there for a few weeks now, and they are in there from morning till evening. They are working hard to put the show together.”

Jackson is putting an extra effort because she feels like she owes her supporters after abruptly canceling the anticipated “Unbreakable” tour due to her pregnancy.

This time around, Eissa will be on tour with his mom.