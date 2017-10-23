Janet Jackson Is All For Performing With Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl, Him – Not So Much!

We are yet to know for sure whether or not Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake will be performing together during the man’s Super Bowl halftime show. However, we have learned that the woman is totally for it if he asks her.

According to a source close to Jackson, the artist has not been asked by Timberlake or his team whether or not she’d like to join the performance.

‘The door is wide open. If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute,’ the insider claimed.

Following the announcement that Justin Timberlake is the one to have a show at the 2018 Super Bowl, people couldn’t help but remember his iconic wardrobe malfunction with Janet back in 2004.

It is safe to say that it might be one of the most memorable halftime Super Bowl moments ever!

During a recent interview, Timberlake talked about the incident, assuring people that it’s not going to happen the second time.

But because of his statement, many started speculating that it means he might have nixed the opportunity to climb on stage with Janet Jackson once again.

One spokesperson claimed that there is no absolute ban on Jackson – in fact, they refused to give any other details about potential guests, aside from the fact that there might not even be any, noting that he is a fantastic performer who can put on a great show all by himself.

Would you like to see Timberlake and Jackson perform together at the Super Bowl?