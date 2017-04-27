Janet Jackson Got Some Support From Niece Paris Amid Divorce From Billionaire Wissam Al Mana

Paris Jackson and Janet Jackson did not have the warmest of relationships since the passing of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, but it now appears the divorce from Wissam Al Mana has changed all of that.

A few days ago, news broke that just three months after welcoming their baby boy, Eissa, Jackson and Al Mana decided to go their separate ways.

Rumors claimed that the pop star dumped the 42-year-old Qatari businessman because he became too controlling and he was against her returning to the stage.

Earlier today, a source close to the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson said that she is sad for her aunt and wants to save her from the life of loneliness she is stuck in.

A tipster told Radar, the teenager has even proposed to move in with the “Come Back to Me” artist.

The person claimed: “Everyone’s desperately worried about Janet. Now she’s a total recluse who won’t pick up her phone and lives life virtually in solitary confinement.Paris even offered to move in and help with the baby.”

It needs to be stated that some outlets have denied the reports about Paris moving in with Janet.

A friend of the pop music legend had the following to say the day the split was announced: “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts.”

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” diva has yet to talk about the separation, but a pal spoke to People magazine saying that the former couple is co-parenting and have the baby on a strict schedule.

The insider shared: “They are very disciplined and the baby is already on a strict schedule. Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

According to Page Six, the music star will receive a $200 million settlement because she signed a prenup that said she would get $100 million for five years of marriage and another $100 million for having a baby.