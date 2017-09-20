Janet Jackson Felt “Imprisoned” By Her Ex-Husband Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana are officially over, and it may be better off that way. During her marriage to Wissam which endured for five years, Jackson felt as if she had to hide from her family and friends. A source claimed her “life was restrictive and sheltered.”

Not only was it “restrictive,” but according to Janet’s older brother, Randy, the 42-year-old Qatari billionaire verbally abused her. The source close to Jackson claimed, “she felt like a prisoner during their relationship all the time.”

At first, everything seemed perfect. After Michael’s death in 2009 and her split from Jermaine Dupri, Janet craved stability, somebody to hold on to and give her a sense of order from her chaotic world.

In 2010, that was when everything appeared to change. Janet met Wissam during a hotel ceremony in Dubai where the pair hit it off immediately.

A source claimed, “Wissam stepped in at the right moment. He bailed her out of her turbulent life and took her to the Middle East.”

According to the insider, “Janet lived a fantastic life with Wissam. His money has no limitations so they could afford all of the privacy they could ever want. That’s what Janet craved.”

Eventually, they decided it was a good idea to have children, but with time she realized that was a mistake.

Al Mana wanted a “traditional wife” who adhered to Islamic traditions, but Janet wasn’t interested in doing that. At first, she thought she could make it work, but it proved to be far more challenging.

Janet complied with his demands at first, wearing a burka and full-length loose-fitting outer garments.

The restrictions and requirements became too much to bear. Eventually, Janet felt as if she couldn’t keep up; she didn’t even feel like herself anymore. Slowly, she began to resent Wissam and all of his strict standards. However, after the divorce, she got her life back.