Janet Jackson Excited To Spend The Holidays With Her Family After Five Years!

We have learned that Janet Jackson is set to celebrate Thanksgiving along with the entire family in California. What makes this special is the fact that it’s been more than five years since she was able to be with the famous clan during the holidays.

Besides, it is her son Eissa’s first Christmas so the new mother is excited to pull out all the stops for her baby.

That being said, sources have revealed that Jackson is also preparing a special birthday party in January when the baby turns one.

The same insider also revealed that she and former husband Wissam Al Mana are pretty good co-parents but that there is no possibility of them ever getting back together.

‘All Janet wants to do is move forward and be the best mother to her son and to be happy.’

Until then, Jackson has been on tour and at this time she is nearing the end of her State of the World tour.

The final location is Atlanta, Georgia on December 17.

Afterwards, the source tells us that she wants to take some well-deserved time off and is not sure she ever wants to return to London.

‘She is not quite sure if she’ll be going back to London because she calls California home, and baby Eissa has gotten used to the warm weather.’