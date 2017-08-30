Janet Jackson Ditches Burkas In Favor Of Twerking On Her Tour

Even amid her nasty divorce, Janet Jackson will not give any less than 100% during her tour. We have learned that the performances will also be sexier than ever, which is a huge contrast from her having to wear a burka during her marriage.

Reports say that Jackson is doing all of this to prove something to estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.

Insiders are convinced her sexy performances are going to drive the man crazy.

The 51-year-old Janet’s 56-cities tour will start on September 7, and those close to her revealed that the singer’s moves on stage are going to be provocative and her fashion revealing in order to take revenge on Al Mana.

‘The show’s going to be so hot they may have to ban kids. Janet’s planning a bevy of sexy moves that will include lap dances, where she will pull random fans — male and female — on stage for some white-hot fun.’

That being said, it looks like the woman’s fans are going to get what they’ve been expecting from the raunchy performer and perhaps even more!

She wants to prove her marriage hasn’t changed her, even though it seemed so for a while.

Soon after the divorce papers were filed, Janet Jackson hit the gym and lost all of the pregnancy weight in preparation for the massive tour.

As fans may remember, Jackson and her now ex got married back in 2012.

The singer conformed to his conservative view of the Islamic religion, and so Janet wore burkas for the entirety of their relationship.

Despite that fact that she gave him a son in January of this year, the new addition to the family was not enough to save their failing marriage.

One insider explained that she felt so repressed that she developed anxiety.

The former pair is currently involved in a legal war over the custody of their baby.