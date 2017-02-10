Janet Jackson Debuts Post-Baby Body In London

The first pictures of Janet Jackson since giving birth to her baby boy named Eissa Al Mana have leaked. Mrs. Jackson was spotted going to a flower shop, the same day her mother, Katherine, and sister, Rebbie Jackson, were seen arriving in her London apartment. On Thursday, a series of photos surfaced online where the 50-year-old diva was spotted as she was making her way to a car. The pop/RnB singer was dressed in black from head to toe – her attire included a large top, cardigan, Mc Hammer-inspired baggy pants, and fur.

However, what stood out was the $62,000 Hermes alligator bag that the new mother was carrying around. Mrs. Jackson was chauffeured to a nearby florist where she spent several minutes looking at roses and orchids. The “Good Times” and “Fame” actress purchased several large bouquets and went straight back to her luxury vehicle. Meanwhile, her husband, Wissam Al Mana, has not been seen since Eissa’s arrival.

The entertainer took the opportunity to enjoy some retail therapy as her relatives are busy babysitting. This week, Katherine and Rebbie traveled from California to be with Janet. According to a close source, the pair was thrilled to meet baby Eissa and have been spending time with him.

The spy revealed: “It seems like her family is staying close to help and support Janet.” The person added: “It was a difficult pregnancy, but she is very blessed and has a healthy baby. She has great doctors. A select few have seen her baby. She is so excited to be a mom.”

The source also stated that the “Rhythm Nation” songstress had always wanted to be a mother and she is over the moon. She is spending all of her time with her son and is not ready to get back in the studio nor the road.

The “That’s the Way Love Goes” vocalist and her billionaire husband have been very private about their lives. They confirmed they were married two years after they said: “I do.”

Mrs. Jackson was almost seven months pregnant when she announced it. Moreover, they waited several days to share the baby news with a statement that read: “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

According to the insider, Eissa Al Mana is Janet’s twin, and she could not be happier.