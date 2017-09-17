Janet Jackson Covers Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ On “State Of The World Tour” With Raunchy Moves Amid Wissam Al Mana Divorce

It’s Janet… Ms. Jackson if you’re nasty and she is grinding and whining on Cardi B’s monster song.

Janet Jackson is having the time of her life on her State of the World Tour where she is giving her old hits such as “Control,” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” and “The Pleasure Principle” a new lift.

The 51-year-old music icon is also delighting her fans with new hits like “BURNITUP!” and “Bodak Yellow.”

Yes, you read correctly, Jackson is having a blast singing Cardi B’s infectious tune about red bottoms and bloody shoes.

The crowd goes wild at every show when Jackson belts out the rap song, does some very raunchy dance moves before jumping into her 1986 hit, “What Have You Done for Me Lately.”

Cardi B shared a video where the living legend is performing her track and said she was honored and moved to see her singing and dancing to her song.

The reality star wrote: “I really can’t even believe this.Its soo surreal.Like ommmmmmmgggg son this the type of shit you dream about.Thank you, Janet Jackson, for showing Bodak Yellow some love.I’m so happy.”

Fans of the artists are happy to see the clip and called it women empowerment. A few are even hoping for a collaboration.

One said: “She performs so much like Michael, And I love this everybody loves dem some Bodak yellow even the guys.”

Another claimed: “I’m not your typical fan @iamcardib I’m old and don’t listen to current music. I’m a huge fan of yours from any. With every one of your successes, i feel like I’m cheering on a best friend. You deserve all your successes, and I wish you much more ♡♡♡♡♡ also old as I am I quote you on the regular lol much love.”

A third commenter revealed: “Queen beautiful. Gave me chills bro I’m fucking proud of you bihhhhhh. Girl Now that is REALLY SOMETHING!!! BLESSED YOU ARE!!! WOW!! JUST AWESOME!!”

An insider recently told E! News that Jackson and her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, are at war.

The source shared: “Janet and Wissam do not see eye to eye on many things. One of the many divorcing factors was their religious beliefs. Wissam and Janet did not feel that they were on the same page when it came to this and the way they wanted their child to get raised. Janet is more of a free spirit than Wissam. Cultural difference and backgrounds played a major role.”

Would you love to see Cardi B and Jackson in the studio together?